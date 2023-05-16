The UK contact centre industry represents organisations that operate in-house and those that provide contact centre outsourced services to other businesses. Here at the CCMA, we are aware of the current trend in outsourcing offshore. However, in the UK there is a strong and growing industry that has an exceptional reputation for providing high quality customer experiences for clients and their customers.

The report, supported by The Knowledge Group (tkg) and their wealth of insights in the UK outsourcing industry, provides insights into buyer trends, data related to the current UK BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) landscape, and guidance on the outsourcing procurement process. It includes five reasons why organisations are outsourcing all or part of their contact centre operations:

Cost and economics for delivering exceptional customer experiences Plugging gaps in internal capabilities Flexibility and transferring risk around business continuity and demand volatility Right-shoring balancing commercials with experiences Infrastructure and interaction technology capabilities

Download the report below.