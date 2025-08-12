Shifts in Recruitment Strategies

Today’s contact centre environment demands a fresh approach to skills development – one that reflects the changing nature of the work. This transformation is already influencing recruitment strategies across the industry, with organisations moving beyond conventional CV screening and instead implementing skills-based assessments that evaluate candidates’ actual capabilities.

It’s become especially relevant with the changes in the workforce brought on by the pandemic in 2020, as many younger people are entering the job market with very little experience. Some organisations now recruit based on their values, capabilities and how they come across at the interview.

As one industry leader observed: “We need to think about how we can lead, recruit and adapt as a contact centre to engage this new generation and develop the skills needed for our future success.”

Emotional Resilience

Emotional resilience has become a cornerstone skill in today’s contact centres. With chatbots and self-serve tools taking care of many standard queries, frontline teams are increasingly the first human point of contact for customers who are already frustrated by unresolved issues. This makes it essential for the frontline to remain calm under pressure, manage their stress effectively and respond with confidence.

Just as important is mental agility – having the ability to quickly switch gears between very different types of problems and customer emotions. One moment you might be helping a customer with a technical issue, the next you’re supporting someone going through a personal loss. Every conversation demands a different mindset, and the frontline is having to adjust fast.

Communication and Genuine Empathy

AI is getting better at processing language and recognising some emotional cues, but it still lacks true understanding of meaning, context and human emotion. That’s where people make the difference. Those on the frontline can read between the lines, interpret tone and nuance, and respond with genuine empathy.

Frontline teams need to recognise when a customer isn’t quite able to express what they really need or want, especially in challenging conversations, so they need to be able to guide the conversation with sensitivity and insight. It takes emotional intelligence and instinct, which are qualities that machines are unable to replicate.

Working with Tech, Not Against It

Success comes from embracing technology and using it to enhance human skills. There are some tools, such as Speech IQ, that can offer live feedback and help the frontline perform at their best. As one industry leader mentioned: “I have a very small quality assurance team and having Speech IQ makes such a difference. It can help with coaching, calibrations, and how we can overcome problems efficiently”.

It’s not just about knowing how the system works but understanding how to work with AI, when to trust its suggestions and how to use the data to keep getting better. It also means recognising where AI falls short. For example, when it misinterprets emotion or errors in transcripts, and knowing how to step in with the human touch.

Training for the Future Workforce

All these evolving expectations are changing how the frontline is trained. A few have noted that training can often be delivered remotely, depending on their business structure. Meanwhile, others are incorporating hands-on learning focused on developing emotional intelligence, adaptability and problem-solving skills.

Role playing and peer mentoring are also becoming much more effective than just reading training manuals and guides. Some organisations are even moving away from dedicated trainers and letting experienced team leaders and managers coach their teams with the essential skills needed – skills AI can’t teach.