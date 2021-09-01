The journey from good to great: How to be an inspiring leader

The ever-present demands on today’s managers and leaders are of epic proportions! This is a defining moment for leaders of today. How do they remain committed to their organisation’s strategy, their teams and most importantly their own innate personal values?

Inspirational leaders are in demand for a time such as this.

In this workshop, we will explore the attributes of an inspirational leader as identified through a large-scale study done by the Department of Trade & Industry (DTI) in the U.K.

By raising your awareness of these effective behaviours, you will gain valuable insight into how to lead in complex times.