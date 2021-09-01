The journey from good to great: How to be an inspiring leader

The ever-present demands on today’s managers and leaders are of epic proportions! This is a defining moment for leaders of today. How do they remain committed to their organisation’s strategy, their teams and most importantly their own innate personal values?
Inspirational leaders are in demand for a time such as this.
In this workshop, we will explore the attributes of an inspirational leader as identified through a large-scale study done by the Department of Trade & Industry (DTI) in the U.K.
By raising your awareness of these effective behaviours, you will gain valuable insight into how to lead in complex times.
Learning Outcomes:
- Recognise your top leadership strengths and the power of using them to increase your influence at work.
- Understand the personal and professional dynamics of leadership.
- Build a winning culture within your sphere of influence.
- Develop a strong sense of identity as a leader, grounded in your values.
- A proven framework for developing effective and sustainable strategies.
- Explore the impact of poor leadership
- Discuss the positive effect of inspirational leadership on job satisfaction
- Touch on the importance of self-development
- Unpack what effective and ineffective behaviours look like in the workplace
- Do a deep-dive into the attributes that makes for inspirational leadership
- Uncover a common mistake leaders make
- Raise your self-awareness around your leadership strengths.
As a key part of this programme, you will be invited to complete an online personal development questionnaire based on 18 leadership attributes as defined by the DTI. You will receive an electronic report giving you insight into your leadership styles and strengths, complete with questions for reflection and suggestions to help ‘raise your game’.
To help you put your learning into practice opt in for a 60-min coaching session to unpack your profile results, raise your awareness around your areas of strength and identify opportunities for ongoing development
To cultivate your learning experience and enjoy tangible results, invest in your future by signing up for three, 60-min coaching sessions. This way you will quickly see results balanced with time to try out new ideas in between sessions and to reflect on your progress. During these sessions the outcome of your leadership profile will be debriefed and we will come up with carefully designed performance goals to set you up for success beyond this programme.
Format
3-hour workshop, using Zoom.
About the trainer
Christelle’s background includes 20+ years of leading and influencing business operations within Financial Services across EMEA. Drawing from her own experience, she developed a passion to equip managers to be more effective and happier in their workplace and therefore went on to found Casting Crowns Coaching. As an award-winning leader, Christelle has a deep understanding of leadership dynamics within Business Operations. She uses her extensive experience to inspire individuals and teams to identify interference that may prevent them from reaching their full potential.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Where: Online
Who is it for?
This workshop is for mid-senior level managers
Why should you go?
To become an inspiring leader
How much is it?
Option 1 – Workshop Only
£299 for members, £349 for non-members
Option 2 – Workshop with 1-hour coaching session
£449 for members, £499 for non-members
Option 3 – Workshop with 3×1-hour coaching session
£749 for members, £799 for non-members
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings