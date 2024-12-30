The UK Government announced a groundbreaking budget on 30 October 2024 that was focused on supporting the working person. This focus led to a number of key fiscal policy changes that will have an impact on the contact centre industry and take effect from April 2025:

The rate of employers’ National Insurance contributions will rise by 1.2% to 15%.

The level at which employers start paying National Insurance contributions for each employee will fall from £9,100 to £5,000.

The employment allowance for National Insurance contributions will rise from £5,000 to £10,500 a year.

The national minimum wage for 18-20 year olds will be £10 per hour, an increase of 16.3%.

Apprentice minimum hourly wage will increase by 18% to £7.55 per hour.

The national minimum wage will go up to £12.21 per hour, a 6.7% increase.

Our CEO, Leigh Hopwood, held an open conversation with some senior contact centre leaders from across the industry, including private and public sector and BPOs, to find out how these announcements will impact their organisations and also our industry. What challenges do they foresee and what are the opportunities?

Cost Pressures from Wage and Tax Increases

Leaders expressed concerns over the budget’s effect on costs, especially with the rise in the national minimum wage and increased employer National Insurance contributions. An estimated £615 per employee per year is expected in additional costs, impacting recruitment plans, salary increases, and investment in both frontline and support functions. For outsourcers, these increases are projected to lead to a 10% rise in operational costs, prompting some to consider passing these costs onto clients, or, in fixed-price contracts, facing potential losses.

Shift Toward Greater Automation and Offshoring

To manage rising costs, leaders are predicting that they will turn to accelerating investments in automation and digital tools to boost efficiency and some may consider offshoring as a cost-saving alternative. While some organisations are committed to maintaining UK-based contact centres for customer satisfaction reasons, others see offshoring as necessary to remain competitive. This shift could result in reduced onshore contact centre jobs, affecting local job markets and employee turnover activities.

Impact on Employee Welfare and Morale

The rising cost of living and potential for stagnant wage growth where organisations are looking to control costs, are likely to increase financial stress among employees, potentially leading to higher levels of absenteeism, anxiety, and attrition. Housing costs, particularly as private landlords sell properties due to tax changes, may add further pressure to employees. Several contact centre leaders noted plans to strengthen Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) and partner with local charities to support affected staff.

Market Consolidation and Increased Costs for Offshore BPOs

Leaders predicted that smaller UK-based BPOs may struggle to remain viable due to tight margins and limited flexibility in fixed contracts. As a result, industry consolidation could occur, with larger BPOs or international providers potentially acquiring or replacing these smaller players. This trend could accelerate the movement of UK contact centre jobs offshore as global players look to reduce costs resulting in offshore locations, such as South Africa and India, taking advantage of increased demand and see the opportunity to raise prices.

Investment Constraints in Other Areas

With budget increases directed toward wages and tax contributions, many companies are re-evaluating investments in areas like marketing, frontline staffing, and technology upgrades. Leaders anticipate having to make tough choices regarding growth initiatives, as available funds are reallocated to meet mandatory wage increases and insurance costs.

Reality Check

The contact centre leaders we spoke with acknowledged that the budget poses challenges for the UK contact centre industry. However, it’s worth noting that the job of the frontline is changing and becoming a more sophisticated role that may warrant a higher than national minimum wage salary. Some organisations had already budgeted for continuing to look after their people and to offer salaries in line with the enhanced skills and competences that are now required to work on the frontline.

You Are Not Alone

With any change, there is uncertainty, which can lead to stress and anxiety. For our industry we must remain optimistic and look to strategically adapt in order to maintain service quality and colleague support.