The Human Side of Complaints

Reframe complaints as human conversations, build confidence and resilience, and learn how everyday interactions can create trust, insight and meaningful improvement for customers, colleagues and the business.

Complaints can feel stressful, draining and sometimes overwhelming for anyone handling them. This workshop helps you see complaints in a new light, not as problems to avoid, but as opportunities to connect with customers, build trust, and make things better. You’ll explore why complaints feel difficult, what’s happening for the customer and yourself, and how your mindset shapes every interaction.

This facilitated learning experience is designed to help delegates explore their own beliefs, behaviours and reactions when things go wrong. Through storytelling, practical activities and group discussion, you’ll practice using empathy effectively, handle challenging conversations with confidence, and take ownership in a way that feels human and constructive. You’ll also learn simple frameworks like the Three Rs, conversation cycles, and accountable language to keep interactions calm, clear, and fair. You’ll explore patterns behind complaints, recognise bias and see how your insight can help improve the wider business.

Participants will leave with greater confidence, emotional resilience and a clearer understanding of their role in shaping customer experience, team culture and organisational learning. Complaints become opportunities for connection, learning and improvement rather than something to fear or endure.