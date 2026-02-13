Contact centres are accelerating their adoption of automation and artificial intelligence (AI), but at what point does removing human support from customer journeys risk damaging the experiences we’re trying to improve?

Senior leaders gathered at the House of Lords to explore how automation and AI have been implemented in their respective organisations, how they are balancing efficiency gains through automation with the enduring value of human connection, and what advice they give to fellow leaders concerned about the impact of ‘over-automation’ within their contact centre operations.

About the Leadership Series

The Leadership Series is the documented output from CCMA’s Leadership Forum meetings. These meetings take place at the House of Lords and provide an exclusive opportunity for senior contact centre leaders to explore the key factors driving change in the industry and to consider how to continue to innovate for the benefit of the customer, colleagues and the business.

The Contact Centre Standards Framework can strengthen capability and create a high-performing contact centre.

Dr. Nicola Harding lifts the lid on what makes contact centres so vulnerable to fraud and social engineering.

Vicki Mercer, Head of Customer Service at CAF Bank discusses experiences from a career in contact centres, and the importance of a 'Brag Book'.

