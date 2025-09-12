Far from being a uniform experience, the way customers perceive and engage with contact centres is shaped by a range of factors.

For instance, their age remains fundamentally critical. And as the industry continues to evolve, understanding nuances across age demographics – including differing views on trends such as AI, communication methods and trust – is vital for shaping strategies that keep contact centres relevant, resilient and at the heart of customer experience.

Varying Perceptions

Recent research from MaxContact highlights a pronounced generational divide in how UK consumers interact with contact centres. While 70% of all consumers still prefer speaking to a real person when dealing with a complex issue, the generational lens reveals a far more varied picture.

Younger adults (aged 25-34) for example, are almost twice as likely to embrace an AI-driven support system compared to those over 55.

(aged 25-34) for example, are almost twice as likely to embrace an AI-driven support system compared to those over 55. Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964) typically will place the greatest value on empathy and professionalism. For this group, the reassurance of speaking with a knowledgeable and courteous human agent remains essential and voice calls continue to be their preferred channel.

(born 1946-1964) typically will place the greatest value on empathy and professionalism. For this group, the reassurance of speaking with a knowledgeable and courteous human agent remains essential and voice calls continue to be their preferred channel. Generation X (born 1965-1980) are often characterised as pragmatic and time-conscious and show a strong preference for efficiency. For them, email and voice channels remain the dominant modes of contact, providing both convenience and a reliable paper trail.

(born 1965-1980) are often characterised as pragmatic and time-conscious and show a strong preference for efficiency. For them, email and voice channels remain the dominant modes of contact, providing both convenience and a reliable paper trail. Millennials (born 1981-1996) grew up alongside the rapid expansion of digital services and now expect a seamless, digital-first experience. While they are generally comfortable engaging with AI, especially for routine queries, they still expect the option of human support when an issue requires emotional intelligence or complex problem solving.

(born 1981-1996) grew up alongside the rapid expansion of digital services and now expect a seamless, digital-first experience. While they are generally comfortable engaging with AI, especially for routine queries, they still expect the option of human support when an issue requires emotional intelligence or complex problem solving. For Generation Z (born 1997-2012), the first true digital natives, speed, autonomy and flexibility are paramount. This cohort will often prefer self-service tools and AI for everyday needs but still value human intervention for sensitive or high-stakes issues.

Taken together, these generational differences underline the complexity facing today’s contact centres. No single channel or approach can meet the needs of all customers. Instead, organisations must balance the human touch with digital innovation, designing experiences that are not only efficient and scalable but also empathetic and adaptable to diverse expectations.

Voice vs. AI: A generational balancing act

AI adoption in contact centres is growing, but the pace of acceptance is uneven across age groups. Research shows that while 65% of adults aged 25-34 report feeling comfortable using AI-powered tools, this drops sharply to just 27% among those over 55.

Generation Z, in particular, illustrates the duality of attitudes toward AI. As digital natives, they value AI’s efficiency and its ability to provide rapid answers. However, research cited by Forbes reveals that 21.2% of Gen Z respondents do not trust AI to have their best interests at heart and 32.1% worry about receiving incorrect information for their queries.These findings suggest that while Gen Z is willing to engage with AI, their expectations for transparency, accuracy and accountability are also high.

Despite these concerns, there is broad recognition of the practical value AI can bring to contact centres. Its ability to handle routine enquiries, triage customer requests and scale support during peak periods make it a powerful enabler of efficiency.

Yet, these benefits do not diminish the continued importance of human interaction. According to global research firm, Gartner, 38% of Gen Z and Millennials say they would abandon a service issue if it could not be resolved through self-service.This highlights a critical point – AI alone is not enough. Seamless escalation to skilled human agents remains essential to building trust, resolving complex issues and maintaining customer loyalty.

Ultimately, research suggests that AI should not be seen as a replacement for people but as a complementary tool. Successful contact centres will be those that blend the scalability of AI with the empathy and problem-solving skills of human agents, designing journeys that adapt to the customer’s needs, preferences and confidence with technology.

A Call for an Adaptive Approach

The contact centre is no longer a one-size-fits-all solution. Generational perceptions must inform strategy, technology, deployment and workforce planning. As Gen Z and Millennials become the dominant consumer groups, and as AI continues to evolve, businesses will need to strike a careful balance between automation and authenticity.

The research makes one point abundantly clear: customers want a choice. Some will prioritise speed and convenience through self-service and AI. Others will continue to value empathy and the reassurance of speaking to a human. Successful contact centres will be those that recognise this spectrum of needs and design journeys that flex accordingly.

Ultimately, understanding isn’t just good practice, it is essential to building trust, strengthening loyalty and sustaining those long-term customer relationships we all cherish.

For organisations prepared to blend digital innovation with human connection, the contact centre will remain not just relevant, but central to the customer experience of the future.