Almost three-quarters (72%) of frontline colleagues want to see automated assistants used more extensively in their workplace.
Far from being concerned about any threat the technology may pose, at this moment in time the frontline value access to advanced technology over traditional monetary rewards like competitive salaries.
When asked to rank the things that mattered most in their jobs, access to tools and technology that improve their performance and job satisfaction were all listed in the top three for agents. Getting their hands on a competitive salary ranked fourth.
To remain competitive, organisations must improve technological infrastructure at the rate of change of technologies such as GenAI.
This shift — spelled out in Kore.ai’s Agent Experience (AX) Benchmark Report 2024 — highlights the growing importance of technology in delivering top-drawer customer service. The report surveyed 600 frontline staff across America, Europe (Germany and the UK) and APAC.
But this global consensus for the increased adoption of this game-changing technology comes amid a growing disconnect between the needs of the frontline and the technology available.
While the frontline are increasingly demanding AI-powered tools, 62% said they were still waiting for their call centre technology to be upgraded.
The global survey found that the frontline are calling for increased integration of Al-powered assistance to a) improve customer satisfaction and b) power their work.
Not only is there a growing consensus for the use of technology, but they also recognise the potential of these technologies to enhance their efficiency and effectiveness as part of a broader opportunity to collaborate and innovate within customer service.
But have the frontline been trained in this technology yet?
Unsurprisingly GenZ leads the way with 80% saying they have been trained in AI, whether that’s agent assistance software, tools or technology that use AI, with Millenials not far behind (72%). GenX and above are certainly lagging behind, with only 53% stating they have been trained in AI. This suggests that GenZ workers are most willing to embrace AI in the workplace and organisations need to ensure it is available.
The overwhelming demand for smart technology highlights a shift in a sector where consumers are also becoming increasingly comfortable interacting with AI-powered automated assistants.
Among the key conclusions, the report found:
- The majority of frontline colleagues (72%) want to see an increase in the use of automated assistants in their workplaces.
- Frontline colleagues trained in Al-powered tools report higher satisfaction and engagement levels. Those trained in Al expressed significantly higher satisfaction (92%) compared to their non-trained counterparts (73%).
- At the same time, outdated technology poses significant challenges for the frontline with 91% of them experiencing technology-related frustrations.
Taking a deeper look into UK customer service representatives, they are overwhelmingly positive about the use of Automated Assistants to support them with their work. Over three-quarters (78%) want them to assist in analysing customer interactions in real-time by retrieving relevant customer documents immediately across integrated systems and 75% to suggest context-based responses and/or actions for them to consider and adopt.
As a result, 74% UK customer service representatives would use the time they gain to cross sell or upsell to customers, which could lead to huge gains in sales and loyalty for UK businesses.
Clearly, the customer is the priority. And agents are crying out for technology to enable them in the quest to satisfy their customers’ needs faster and better than ever before.
So, what’s driving this momentum?
Of course, the shift in attitude hasn’t just happened overnight. As the report makes clear, it took years for AI-driven Automated Assistants to become an “overnight success”. And there were multiple challenges faced by contact centres when it came to access to technology and resources during and following the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the advent of remote work and an increase in customer support calls.
But the “big bang” arrival of GenAI in 2023 has helped both companies, consumers and the frontline alike to speed up acceptance and adoption of technology that assists their everyday lives to make tasks more seamless and faster.
Crucially, GenAI is making an impact on the very front line of customer service. According to the report, 71% of frontline colleagues agree that implementing automated assistants can boost job satisfaction which, in turn, helps them deliver friendlier, more personal services to customers.
A similar number (72%) said that not only does the technology help them serve customers faster — because they are more engaged and more content at work — it also means they are more inclined to go the extra mile for customers.
