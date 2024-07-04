Almost three-quarters (72%) of frontline colleagues want to see automated assistants used more extensively in their workplace.

Far from being concerned about any threat the technology may pose, at this moment in time the frontline value access to advanced technology over traditional monetary rewards like competitive salaries.

When asked to rank the things that mattered most in their jobs, access to tools and technology that improve their performance and job satisfaction were all listed in the top three for agents. Getting their hands on a competitive salary ranked fourth.

To remain competitive, organisations must improve technological infrastructure at the rate of change of technologies such as GenAI.

This shift — spelled out in Kore.ai’s Agent Experience (AX) Benchmark Report 2024 — highlights the growing importance of technology in delivering top-drawer customer service. The report surveyed 600 frontline staff across America, Europe (Germany and the UK) and APAC.

But this global consensus for the increased adoption of this game-changing technology comes amid a growing disconnect between the needs of the frontline and the technology available.

While the frontline are increasingly demanding AI-powered tools, 62% said they were still waiting for their call centre technology to be upgraded.

The global survey found that the frontline are calling for increased integration of Al-powered assistance to a) improve customer satisfaction and b) power their work.

Not only is there a growing consensus for the use of technology, but they also recognise the potential of these technologies to enhance their efficiency and effectiveness as part of a broader opportunity to collaborate and innovate within customer service.