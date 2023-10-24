What is an employee-driven market?

An employee-driven market simply means that employees in the sector have gained more leverage and influence in shaping their work environment, conditions, and overall job satisfaction, rather than being led by sector demand. One of the reasons for this, is due to the shortage of talent, especially in the UK because of Brexit and the associated reduced labour market. Across the sector, there is a growing demand for skilled professionals, particularly in specialised areas such as technology, data analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence. As the demand outpaces the available talent pool, employees gain more bargaining power and can negotiate better compensation packages, flexible work arrangements, and improved benefits.

This impacts organisations in a series of ways, including needing to find alternative ways to source talent, and can cause issues if there are significant gaps in particular skillsets or knowledge.