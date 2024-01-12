Is recruitment getting easier or harder in the contact centre space? That’s a particular concern for the insurance sector where effective customer service can prove a key competitive differentiator. So, we asked what organisations could do to help overcome recruitment challenges.

Recruitment in the contact centre industry has always been a challenging task. With constantly changing customer expectations and advancing technologies, finding and retaining qualified frontline colleagues can be a difficult feat. This rings especially true for the insurance sector where superior customer service is crucial in gaining a competitive edge.

We discuss this and more in our Autumn Leadership Forum with key industry leaders from the insurance sector who gave their views on how they are tackling the challenge of recruitment.

Scroll down to download the report to explore the discussion in detail.