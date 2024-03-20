You need to create an environment where your staff is empowered and encouraged to give their best every day so they take care of your clients. Combined with the fact that switching jobs every now and then is becoming the norm, retaining the best people and developing them is quite the challenge…

Download The Complete Call Centre Employee Engagement eBook, where you will learn:

  • How little things can make a big difference
  • What successful employee engagement strategies focus on
  • How you can help your agents become happy employees
  • Why proper payment is important but not everything
  • How creative scheduling strategies can have a big impact on employee engagement
  • The real reasons why agents leave and why they stay
Watch our CCMA Online Seminar where we explored how leadership teams are collaborating in a hybrid working environment.

Watch: Crafting Innovation with a Hybrid Working Leadership Team

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar where we explored how leadership teams are collaborating in a hybrid working environment.

Read more »
Explore contact centre performance management, delving into its definition, significance and efficient measurement techniques.

Contact Centre Performance Management: The Ultimate Guide

Explore contact centre performance management, delving into its definition, significance and efficient measurement techniques.

Read more »
Learn more about Knab's integration with Deepdesk to meet their core needs of customer and colleague satisfaction and the integration of their CRM platform.

Case Study: Fulfilling the Promise of a Customer Centric Bank

Learn more about Knab’s integration with Deepdesk to meet their core needs of customer and colleague satisfaction and the integration of their CRM platform.

Read more »
Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »