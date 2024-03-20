Today, brands no longer rely solely on products and services to retain their customer base, recognizing the ease of replication by counterparts. However, what remains challenging to replicate and provides a lasting competitive advantage is customer service – delivered by contact centres through agents.

According to the latest customer experience statistics, 82% of consumers highlight that the most significant factor for an exceptional customer service experience is the swift resolution of their issues. How do you stack up against the competition in terms of support speed and quality?

Establishing a concrete contact centre performance management plan will give you the answer. It equips you with data points to identify service gaps and helps in strategic decision-making.

This blog will explore contact centre performance management, delving into its definition, significance and efficient measurement techniques.