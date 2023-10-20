Frontline empowerment

Of course, with this comes the need for the frontline to be further empowered and given the freedom to deal with the complexities of the conversations they are having. Whether that’s access to ways to delight the customer more or simply systems that are better integrated. The frontline needs to be able to deliver exceptional customer experiences without their hands being tied.

With these more complex frontline roles comes more difficult situations. The frontline is more likely to be dealing with customers that are emotionally charged; and if the colleague is working from home, it can be difficult to overcome that interaction. Earlier this year, the CCMA conducted research into colleague wellbeing which suggested that the frontline needed more breaks in the day in order to deal with the mental stress of the role, as well as ensuring colleagues have the training and support around them throughout their shift.

So next time you put a call into a contact centre, think about who the advisor might have just spoken to, the complexity of your query and how different it may be from the other calls they’ve had that day, and the fact that when they have spoken to you, they will be taking a call from someone else with a very different need. There’s a lot for our frontline heroes to get their heads around and they are doing an outstanding job.