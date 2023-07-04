Evolving technology

Equally integral to this evolution are the tools available to agents – which must continue to advance as customers become more and more tech savvy. Think of mobile phones versus landlines. Before the ubiquity of portable mobile phones, landlines gave customers only one contact option – telephony. But now, with most customers owning a smartphone, they can now access alternative channels, such as SMS and email. These mobile-based channels are often the preferred choice for customers who need to complete errands on the go.

These technological advancements have been possible due to many contact centres migrating to the cloud – and away from legacy on-premise infrastructure. The cloud facilitates the deployment of contact centre innovations like automated AI bots, speech analytics, and streamlined ID&V solutions, which can be leveraged for easier communication with customers.

Cloud-based automation tools can also relieve agents of mundane tasks, enabling them to invest more time in customer interactions across various channels. For example, automated ID&V on calls saves agents valuable time – reducing the repetitive elements of the call and reducing inbound, enabling them to focus on other tasks and the customer relationship. Moreover, introducing self-service channels powered by chatbots enables quick FAQ responses, and removes the need for agents to handle unnecessary tasks, therefore giving agents more time to attend to complex customer queries.

By moving operations to the Cloud, the contact centre becomes accessible to all agents – allowing them to operate securely, wholly, and compliantly wherever they are located. By securing all work environments, whether in the office or at home, agents can ensure that customers achieve the same customer experience at all times.