A major change to UK telecoms that will have a significant effect on contact centres and their customers is now just 12 months away,

By January 2027, the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) and ISDN services will be permanently retired, marking the end of traditional analogue landline phones.

This industry-led transition, first announced by the government in 2023 and regularly referred to as the Big Switch Off, will see all voice services move to digital technologies such as VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) and IP telephony.

Why is the change happening?

Analogue networks have served the UK for decades, but have become outdated and increasingly fragile. Manufacturing of spare parts has ceased, while service incidents have risen. Digital networks have long promised the offer of clearer calls, enhanced features like anonymous caller rejection and an infrastructure aligned with the UK wider tech drive.

What does it mean for contact centres?

For most organisations, the change will be straightforward, and digital technologies will have likely been introduced.

However, any technology still reliant on PSTN lines, such as older phone systems, fax machines, alarms or payment terminals, will stop working after the switch.

Contact centres should audit their infrastructure now to identify dependencies and plan upgrades.

Key considerations:

Vulnerable customers: Telecare devices and personal alarms may need compatibility checks. Notify your customers and care providers early to ensure continuity.

Training and readiness: Moving to VoIP isn't just a technical upgrade – it's an opportunity to modernise communications and train teams on new technologies

Although the deadline has been extended to 2027, it’s important to consider the timelines and plan accordingly.

The migration is already underway, and demand for engineers and solutions will spike as the deadline approaches. Early action ensures business continuity.