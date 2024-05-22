Three of the main challenges in the pre-award stages are culture, flexibility and cost.

From our discussions, we understand that buyers are consistently facing challenges related to culture. When searching for the right outsourcer, buyers have concerns around finding a partner who aligns with their own brand, purpose and values. They are looking to form a successful partnership with an organisation, which is built on more than them purely being viewed as a service provider, and instead becomes and behaves as an extension of their brand. Some of the other barriers include an outsourcers language capabilities or knowledge of the products, services and sector. Equally, the management team of a provider is seen as exceptionally crucial for building the partnership, with buyers looking for expertise and knowledge. Without the ability to connect on a cultural level, this often hinders the establishment of trust and understanding in the partnership.

Buyers also discussed the challenge of a BPOs ability to be flexible and agile. There is often a concern that buyers are putting their trust in the technical capabilities of a partner to handle complex queries and show that they are able to respond effectively to fluctuations in demand and changing requirements. Buyers are looking for outsourcers who are innovative and demonstrate value-add beyond the basic contractual and commercial terms. They seek partners who drive change, excellent service levels and effective service delivery. For many organisations, their outsourcing partner is handling the majority of, and in some cases, all of their customer interactions. Therefore, demonstrating proactivity in sharing best practice, understanding their customers‘ needs and encouraging thought leadership, is crucial for the partnership.

Unsurprisingly, one of the key challenges in the pre-award stage is around cost. Buyers want to know that what they are signing up to commercially is actually what is going to be delivered throughout the course of the partnership. Many organisations across the sector are facing challenges when it comes to budgets and forecasting, and therefore the buyer needs to know where they are spending their money and that it is delivering value. What‘s important, is that it‘s not just about an outsourcer trying to offer the lowest price to obtain the contract from the buyer; but instead, is about demonstrating the value the partner can add and where they can provide efficiencies. Another key part of this, is the choices involved in a BPO‘s geographic location. While there are clearly cost savings choosing one location over another, both on and offshore, it‘s crucial for the buyer to ensure that the geography they choose to outsource to has a strong understanding of their brand, sector and can provide a quality service. Therefore, buyers are looking beyond the basic cost metrics, and are really searching for the added value a partner can provide.

What‘s clear from our discussions, is that buyers are looking to take the time in the sourcing process to understand that the outsourcer is going to be able to deliver on their promises. Three of the most important elements of this are cultural alignment, demonstration of flexibility, and value-adding in terms of cost, alongside scalability, best practice sharing and innovation.