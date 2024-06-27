Gamification is a proven and growing strategy for businesses to boost employee motivation, engagement, and performance. To achieve great results, it’s essential to have a solid grasp of what makes gamification effective and how to implement a successful, sustainable programme that delivers long-term results.
This guide covers:
- What workplace gamification is and how it works
- Gamification in the age of AI
- Strategies and actionable tips for a successful gamification program
- The “Do’s and Don’ts” of gamification
- Industry-specific use cases
