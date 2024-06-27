Gamification is a proven and growing strategy for businesses to boost employee motivation, engagement, and performance. To achieve great results, it’s essential to have a solid grasp of what makes gamification effective and how to implement a successful, sustainable programme that delivers long-term results.

This guide covers:

  • What workplace gamification is and how it works
  • Gamification in the age of AI
  • Strategies and actionable tips for a successful gamification program
  • The “Do’s and Don’ts” of gamification
  • Industry-specific use cases

