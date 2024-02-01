Contact centre leaders have access to so much information and data which is fundamental to tell the story and recommend opportunities to drive improvements for the future.

There is so much data available in contact centre environments; however, what is important to your business area? And how does this impact your CX and EX?

This course is designed to help you as leaders understand the situation and be able to articulate the current state of play to recommend improvements and drive change.

Telling the story enables leaders to understand what the data is telling you so that you can see how the data impacts your customer or employee journeys. Then being able to articulate drivers and impacts to be able to then share recommendations to drive change.