Contact centre technology procurement has become an increasingly complex process. As customer expectations rise and operating models evolve, organisations are faced with an expanding ecosystem of platforms, point solutions and emerging technologies.

It’s a trend reflected in the CCaaS market, which is increasingly built from a mix of native capabilities and extensive third‑party integrations across AI, analytics and workforce technologies. From core CCaaS infrastructure to workforce optimisation, quality management, analytics, AI and security tools, there are more solutions available than ever before.

Choice is abundant, but choice creates challenges. For contact centre leaders and procurement teams, it’s not about access to the technology, but clarity on where to begin and how to move forward in order to make selections with confidence.

Defining the Need

A successful contact centre technology procurement process starts well before vendors enter the conversation, and it starts with having the right people involved.

Many organisations feel pressure to act quickly in response to operational pain points, whether that is customer experience, advisor engagement, resilience or cost control. However, moving directly to solution selection without clearly defining the underlying issues often leads to poor outcomes.

At this stage, involving the people closest to your day‑to‑day operations is critical. Contact centre technology decisions rarely affect a single function. Advisors, team leaders, operations, IT, compliance and procurement all experience the impact of new technology in different ways, yet frontline advisor input is often introduced late, or not at all, in the decision‑making process.

Engaging the right stakeholders early helps organisations:

Identify the real challenges behind headline symptoms

Surface practical risks, dependencies and usability considerations

Validate assumptions about workflows, adoption and change impact

Build early alignment and shared ownership across teams

Clarifying what success looks like, which challenges are prioritised and what constraints exist, informed by those who will use and support the technology, creates a far stronger foundation for evaluation.

From a procurement perspective, this early involvement strengthens the business case and reduces delivery risk, increasing the likelihood that selected technology delivers meaningful outcomes rather than just features.

Navigating Choice

One of the most common and consequential decisions organisations face is whether to pursue a single, broad platform or to adopt multiple specialist solutions.

A consolidated platform approach can offer simplicity. It gives you fewer suppliers to manage, tighter data integration and clearer accountability, which can reduce implementation effort and ongoing governance overhead. For some organisations, this can accelerate progress and provide a more straightforward operating model.

However, reliance on a single vendor also introduces risk. Vendor lock‑in, dependency on product roadmaps and resilience considerations all become more significant when core capabilities are concentrated in one platform.

Alternatively, a multi‑vendor or ‘best‑of‑breed’ approach can allow you to select solutions that meet specific needs, spread risk and adapt more flexibly as requirements change. The trade‑off is increased integration complexity, stronger governance requirements and greater reliance on internal capability.

Then there’s the AI factor. AI is now being embedded into almost every platform category, making vendor selection materially harder. Gartner reports that 85% of customer service leaders are already piloting or exploring generative AI, while similar AI capabilities are being introduced simultaneously across CCaaS platforms, CRM systems and specialist point solutions.

As a result, organisations must evaluate not just functionality, but maturity, trustworthiness and credibility in a market where nearly every vendor claims AI differentiation.

There is no universal right answer. The appropriate approach depends on your organisation’s maturity, risk appetite, regulatory environment and long‑term technology strategy. What matters most is that the decision is intentional, informed and aligned to clearly defined outcomes, rather than driven by market noise or short‑term convenience.

References and Reassurance

Customer references remain an important part of procurement, but they are most valuable when placed in context.

Factors such as scale, complexity, operating model and internal capability significantly influence outcomes. A solution that performs well in one environment may behave very differently in another.

Balancing formal references with peer insight and practical demonstrations can help decision-makers better assess suitability, risk and long-term value.

Ultimately, contact centre technology procurement is as much about direction as it is about selection.

Most organisations are not choosing a single tool, but shaping a technology roadmap. This includes deciding where to invest first, how to stage change and how to future-proof their environment while managing risk today.

Clarity at this stage supports faster alignment across stakeholders and more confident decision-making.

A Practical Starting Point with the CCMA

What consistently emerges from contact centre leaders involved in the procurement process is the value of early, neutral understanding in complex markets.

Our Solutions Spotlight Day is designed with this in mind. It offers members the opportunity to:

Attend any of four sessions across the day

Explore different areas of contact centre technology

See live demonstrations and ask informed questions in a group setting

Build understanding of products irrespective of your purchasing stage

It is intended as a starting point, supporting informed decisions and has been driven by conversations within our membership base. The CCMA is regularly asked for advice, recommendations and introductions to solutions providers, so this event is here to support out members with exactly that.

https://www.ccma.org.uk/solutions-spotlight