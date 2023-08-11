Unravelling the most profound transformation in work culture since the arrival of the Internet. Explore Page Groups’ Talent Trends 2023 Report, the world’s most robust and extensive talent study. Uncover the new world of work where employees prioritise salary, flexibility, career progression, and company culture. Their data reveals a job market transformation, urging employers to rethink and recalibrate retention strategies for the changing workforce. What sparked the Invisible Revolution?

These are the key takeaways from the report:

Changes in employee attitudes and motivations have profoundly affected the talent landscape across all age groups, countries, and industries.

The changes we see today are here to stay; they are part of the continuum of change that followed the pandemic.

Job loyalty is now considered the exception rather than the rule. Even generally satisfied employees are open to better employment opportunities in the future.

The relentless cycle of resignations is not going to slow down anytime soon. It has become a new norm in an era of change.

Download the report to discover more.