Supporting your team through Cancer

Cancer will affect 1 in 2 people in their lifetime, so it is inevitable that, at some point, it will affect you and your team, impacting on work performance and the wellbeing of your staff. Our course will help you to achieve a truly compassionate approach to supporting your team not only during treatment, but also after treatment when they return to work. Many of the Managers we speak to tell us they ’bury their heads in the sand’ when it comes to approaching conversations about cancer, and our aim is to remove some of the fear and stigma around approaching these subjects with your staff and colleagues. We achieve this by covering subjects such as basic cancer awareness, the side effects of cancer and cancer treatments, the physical and emotional effects of cancer, what is helpful to say and what is not so helpful and looking after your own emotional wellbeing.

Benefits to your business:

Further training in how to support staff and colleagues who are either going through treatment or returning to work after treatment ends builds confidence and capability within your teams. Research has proven that staff who are better supported during treatment and on their return to work report lower sickness absence and performance management issues, allowing them to stay in work and thrive. Our training will also support management and team leaders to have more supportive conversations, building resilience and trust within their teams. We will work with you to look at the practical measures you can put in place to facilitate these conversations, how to better manage phased return to work and how to remove the fear and stigma of talking about cancer.

Why is cancer awareness training important?

Sharon had a bad experience in the workplace whilst she navigated her cancer journey. She has since finished treatment, participated in our Cancer Coach support group programme, and joined a new employer who was better equipped for cancer affecting employees and customers:

“My previous employer should have taken more time to check my needs before I returned to work, and during my return. Some colleagues clearly felt a bit awkward and stayed away.

I think a lot of people still have certain perceptions of cancer that are incorrect. I do feel like I was neglected in my previous workplace.”

We can help your organisation to become cancer aware.

No one needs to be an expert in cancer and cancer treatments in order to have compassionate conversations with your employees and colleagues. However it can help to have a basic awareness and understanding of what cancer is, what the different cancer treatments are and how they affect your physical and emotional wellbeing. To be able to demonstrate an understanding of issues such as fatigue, brain fog and anxiety will make your staff feel listened to and supported.