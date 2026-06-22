The UK weather has already broken several heat records in 2026, and with summer temperatures continuing to rise, contact centre environments – whether office-based or at home – can quickly become uncomfortable and, in extreme circumstances, unsafe.

While there’s no legal maximum working temperature, employers do have a duty to provide a reasonable, safe environment and assess risks from heat just like any other workplace hazard.

The Health and Safety Executive provides guidance via The Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations, which require employers to provide a reasonable indoor temperature in the workplace.

And HR specialists Peninsula provides key guidance for employers on how to keep your staff safe. For contact centre leaders, that means taking simple, proactive steps:

Improve ventilation, shading and workstation positioning

Provide drinking water and encourage regular hydration

Allow more frequent breaks and relax dress codes where appropriate

Offer flexible hours or shift patterns during peak heat

Check in with vulnerable colleagues and encourage open dialogue

This responsibility extends beyond the office. Health and safety obligations apply equally to remote and hybrid workers, meaning employers should support colleagues working from home with guidance on staying cool, taking breaks, and maintaining a safe workspace.

In practice, this can include:

Encouraging flexible schedules where possible to avoid the hottest part of the day

Advising on ventilation, hydration and comfortable workstation set-up

Regular manager check-ins to monitor wellbeing

As Peninsula explains in its guidance, one of the primary risks of rising temperatures is heat stress, which occurs when the body is unable to regulate its internal temperature. This can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and confusion, and in more serious cases can progress to heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Dehydration is another significant concern, impairing concentration and physical performance, contributing to fatigue and increasing the likelihood of mistakes. Certain groups may be more vulnerable to heat-related risks, including those with underlying health conditions, pregnant workers and older individuals.

Hot weather is always a prompt to review the policies you already have in place. Check your risk assessments reflect current conditions, brief team leaders on the steps they can take and share simple guidance with all colleagues.

Small, immediate adjustments to working patterns, environments and expectations are often enough to maintain safe, workable conditions.

Members of the CCMA have access to an award-winning 24/7 HR & Employment Law helpline, who provide specialist support and advice on a range of employment matters.