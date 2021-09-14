Supercharge your hybrid team to the next performance level and beyond

This powerful workshop equips delegates with the know-how to deliver performance stability, consistency and improved results. Taking performance to the next level and beyond.
Is performance a roller coaster? Are all the ups and downs, highs and lows that go with it part of your daily routine?
Or maybe you are having to achieve more with fewer people?
Or simply your targets have increased and you are seeking ways to achieve them?
Learning outcomes
- Discover how to build a high performing hybrid contact centre team.
- Explore the keys to success and performance transformation.
- Gain the know-how to take performance to the next level and beyond.
- New ideas and insights to supercharge team performance increasing employee engagement and improving customer experience.
Course content
- Explore the 4 stages of high performance
- Learn the 5 anchors of high performance
- Your success is your team success – discover the ultimate secret to high performance
- Implement a sustainable programme that increases performance, employee experience and customer experience.
Format
3-hours online, using Zoom.
About the trainer
Natalie Calvert
Natalie is the director and founder of CX High Performance.
She is an award winning. leading CX+EX authority, strategist, speaker, trainer and coach. She is the trusted go-to person with UK and international clients who want to transform customer and employee experience to achieve increased business performance.
In 2021 she co-founded Hybrid Work Smart to advise and support organisations on their hybrid working journey.
Natalie’s phenomenal expertise has been gained over three decades of developing over 200,000 employees from over 100 customer service and sales organisations, across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and USA.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Where: Online
Who is it for?
Team Leaders, Operations Managers, Supervisors, Department Heads, HR, Business Support
Why should you go?
Discover new ideas, tools and skills to improve the results your team are achieving. Increase your employee engagement and improve customer experience.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £349*
Non-members: £399*
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings