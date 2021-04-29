Developing contact centre talent is critical for the retention of colleagues and for delivering exceptional customer experiences. That’s why we invited Carolyn Blunt, renowned contact centre learning professional, to share how L&D professionals can get access to funds to support the development of their teams.

Accessing the funds available through the Apprenticeship Levy has historically been a fairly challenging process for contact centres leaders. Carolyn shared her advice and tips on how to access the funds and debunk the myths associated with the programmes. She also told us about how to get the most from the funds available and about the hottest trends in contact centre learning.

Ian Sadler, Head of Learning at Towergate, joined Carolyn to share how they have been using the levy for talent development for contact centre colleagues.

The Davies Group shared with us two useful guides that you can download here: