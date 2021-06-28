It’s one of the most common reasons leaders don’t delegate complex work to their teams. “They don’t think strategically enough”. But what is strategic thinking and how can the skill be learnt? This workshop explores the ‘golden thread’- the link from vision, values and purpose through to the day to day activity. It introduces common strategic models and some thinking activities designed to initiate creative and big thinking that can be replicated in the working environment long after the workshop is over.

This programme is ideal for junior and middle managers to develop their skillset to be able to contribute to the strategic direction of the function or business. It’s also effective as a pre-cursor for reviewing your strategy and also to support the delivery of a pre-determined strategy. Talk to us for more details if this is your situation.

Learning Outcomes

By the end of the workshop you will be able to: