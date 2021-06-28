It’s one of the most common reasons leaders don’t delegate complex work to their teams. “They don’t think strategically enough”. But what is strategic thinking and how can the skill be learnt? This workshop explores the ‘golden thread’- the link from vision, values and purpose through to the day to day activity. It introduces common strategic models and some thinking activities designed to initiate creative and big thinking that can be replicated in the working environment long after the workshop is over.
This programme is ideal for junior and middle managers to develop their skillset to be able to contribute to the strategic direction of the function or business. It’s also effective as a pre-cursor for reviewing your strategy and also to support the delivery of a pre-determined strategy. Talk to us for more details if this is your situation.
Learning Outcomes
By the end of the workshop you will be able to:
- Articulate what is meant by strategic thinking, strategy and where it ‘fits’.
- Have knowledge of tools and processes to aid strategy setting.
- Think differently through the use of problem-solving techniques.
- Understand how their role and responsibilities contribute to the strategy.
Workshop outline
1. Exploration of where strategy fits within organisational design (the golden thread).
2. Introduction to / Refresher of Strategic Thinking Models such as PESTLE, SWOT and Porter’s 5 Forces.
3. Problem solving skills including challenger questions method.
4. Discussion around own organisation’s strategy and delegates’ role(s) in its delivery.
Format
3-hour online sessions, using Zoom.
How to book
Please complete the form below to book your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Upcoming Dates