Strategic Thinking (Refresh)

It’s one of the most common reasons leaders don’t delegate complex work to their teams: “They don’t think strategically enough.” But what is strategic thinking and how can the skill be learnt?

In this workshop we aim to enable junior and middle managers to develop their skillset to be able to contribute to the strategic direction of the business. They will understand exactly what strategy and strategic thinking are, where they fit in the overall scheme of things – from Vision to Procedures – and how their own roles contribute to the strategy.