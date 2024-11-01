Transitioning from a skilled functional expert to an enterprise-wide organisational leader is a game-changing move. It requires you to think bigger, act bolder, and step outside your comfort zone. With 80% of leaders and managers lacking formal training in strategic leadership, this workshop is your opportunity to master a skill that’s not only learnable but within your reach. You’ll learn how to zoom out, align teams, and drive your organisation forward—beyond the silo.

In this interactive, dynamic and practical workshop, we’ll dive into the essence of enterprise-wide leadership and introduce you to five key orientations that will elevate your ability to inspire and lead. You’ll engage in reflective exercises, learn from peers, and leave with a practical toolkit that you can apply immediately for lasting impact.