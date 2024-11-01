Strategic leadership is the key to organisational success. This workshop will empower you to think and act beyond individual functions and contributions, guiding your team and influencing peers with purpose, vision, and the ability to deliver outstanding results.
Course Description
Transitioning from a skilled functional expert to an enterprise-wide organisational leader is a game-changing move. It requires you to think bigger, act bolder, and step outside your comfort zone. With 80% of leaders and managers lacking formal training in strategic leadership, this workshop is your opportunity to master a skill that’s not only learnable but within your reach. You’ll learn how to zoom out, align teams, and drive your organisation forward—beyond the silo.
In this interactive, dynamic and practical workshop, we’ll dive into the essence of enterprise-wide leadership and introduce you to five key orientations that will elevate your ability to inspire and lead. You’ll engage in reflective exercises, learn from peers, and leave with a practical toolkit that you can apply immediately for lasting impact.
Learning outcomes
By the end of this workshop you will be able to;
- Adopt a Strategic Leadership Mindset: Embrace a philosophy that aligns your leadership style with your desired outcomes.
- Master the Balance of Leadership and Management: Clearly distinguish between leading and managing and learn how to strike the perfect balance.
- Shift from Functional to Enterprise Thinking: Move beyond individual contributions to consider the entire organisation’s success.
- Unlock the Power of Conscious Leadership: Discover ten key principles that will enhance your leadership effectiveness.
- Enhance Mindfulness and Collaboration: Identify opportunities to lead with greater mindfulness and foster a more collaborative environment.
- Craft and Execute a Strategic Plan: Begin creating, sharing, and implementing a strategic plan tailored to your unique context.
Benefits to your business
Elevated Leadership for Organisational Growth: Foster expanded thinking that advances your leadership and drives your organisation’s development.
- Holistic Performance Achievement: Adopt a comprehensive approach to hitting performance goals across your entire organisation.
- Strategic Confidence for Better Results: Build confidence in crafting and communicating strategies that deliver superior outcomes.
- Boosted Engagement and Alignment: Enhance team engagement and ensure alignment with organisational goals.
Course content
- Be Do Have Mindset: Embrace a powerful philosophy for strategic leadership.
- From Function to Enterprise: Navigate the journey to becoming a true enterprise-wide leader.
- Principles of Conscious Leadership: Explore essential principles to lead with intention and awareness.
- The Mindful Leader: Gain insights into the factors influencing your leadership style.
- The Collaborative Leader: Understand how to connect and lead effectively with others.
- The Strategic Leader: Lead with vision and purpose, driving your organisation forward.
About the trainer
Sophia Jakeman: Sophia is a qualified tutor, trainer and psychotherapist with 30 years’ experience working across the public, private, voluntary and FE sectors. As a senior trainer with BPA, she works closely with clients to deliver impactful solutions that drive customer excellence. Her work is influenced and underpinned by a career-driven philosophy that human connection and the strength of our relationships sit at the heart of both business and personal success.
Helen Beaumont Manahan: Helen joined BPA Quality in 2013 after previous roles in teaching and operations. As EMEA Quality Solutions and CX Manager, she leverages her passion and expertise for all aspects of Quality and Customer Experience. Helen’s role requires the implementation of a range of complex quality programmes across the globe; training and sharing best practice, and helping organisations deliver excellence to their customers and staff.
What delegates say
“Sophia and Helen were both insightful, knowledgeable and clearly passionate about what they do! I found their delivery of the material was captivating. I was engaged throughout and felt I have really taken away so much from today.”
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
3-hour online session using Zoom.
Who is it for?
Directors, Heads of Service, Operations Managers looking to expand.
Why should you go?
Break free from silos. Optimise collaboration and engagement. Elevate your leadership to a strategic level that drives success across your entire organisation.
How much is it?
£375*
CCMA members receive 20% discount.
*Excludes VAT