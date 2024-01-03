Get Insights into the Influence of AI for Mapping a Route to Success

Contact centres are at the forefront of remote-based operations and Artificial Intelligence – advancements that are here to stay. But who exactly is the agent of the future, how do they fit in, and how can we enable them?

In this comprehensive report, you will uncover responses from 400 customer support centre managers worldwide, spanning from the UK to Australia and New Zealand. They provide valuable insights on the impact of AI and remote work, addressing critical inquiries like:

Do 70% of participants anticipate an increase or decrease in the number of agents in the next decade?

Where will AI exert the most positive influence? Which areas present the greatest challenges for implementation?

What primary skills must the agents of the future possess?

What is the number one opportunity for agent self-service to drive engagement?

Falling behind is inevitable if you neglect to keep your agents engaged and equip them with the necessary skills for an AI-driven future. Stay ahead and up to date by downloading the report.