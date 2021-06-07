Special Interest Group: Technology

We invite you to join this group if you’re responsible for technology in your contact centre, or you’re involved in specifying what technology your organisation uses. You will have the opportunity to share your current challenges and successes with industry colleagues.

These interactive roundtable events include presentations from industry experts sharing insight and research, member case studies and great debates. We’ll be covering:

The latest technology innovations

Technology limitations

Investment challenges and demonstrating ROI

Priorities for 2021

As always, these groups provide you with the opportunity to share ideas and benchmark your own organisation against other member organisations.