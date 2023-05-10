The Team Leader & Manager Special Interest Group is for those leading teams within the contact centre. This forum enables leaders to come together to share ideas and best practices whilst discussing key topics. The Special Interest Groups offer a safe place for CCMA members to network and to come together.

These roundtable events include presentations from industry experts sharing insight and research, member case studies and some great debates. Leaders who join this Special Interest Group drive the agenda in these sessions.

Upcoming Dates

SIG - Resource Planning: Oct 2023

SIG - Resource Planning: Oct 2023

Date: Tue 3 Oct 2023
Where: Online
Read more »

Supported by

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »