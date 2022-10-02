Special Interest Group: Public Sector

The Public Sector Special Interest Group provides an opportunity for leaders within the sector to meet to share best practice and insights covering key topics of interest.

If you’re a senior leader responsible for a contact centre operation in the public sector and would like an opportunity to share ideas in a safe environment, discuss business challenges and to take the opportunity to network with fellow industry leaders, as a CCMA member, we invite you to join this Special Interest Group.

We are conscious that you may be the only person within your organisation that does your role therefore this group enables you to connect with other leaders.

These roundtable events include presentations from industry experts sharing insight and research, member case studies and some great debates. We will be discussing all topics that impact your operation and as a member, you drive the agenda.