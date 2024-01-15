Special Interest Group: Outsourcing
A group designed for senior leaders from across the industry to get together and discuss their relationships with Outsourcers, from choosing the right partner to ensuring a great brand and culture fit.
These round table events include presentations from industry experts sharing insight and research, member case studies and round table discussions.
As always, they provide you with the opportunity to share ideas and benchmark your own organisation against other member organisations.
Come join us.
Upcoming Dates