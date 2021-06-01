If you are running a call centre operation in the Housing sector and want the opportunity to share your current challenges with industry colleagues then we invite you to join this event.

These round table events include industry insight and research, member case studies and discussions and as always an opportunity to share ideas and benchmark your own organisation against other member organisations in your sector.

There’s never been a better time to understand what your industry colleagues are doing, so please do join us.

Special Interest Group: Housing

Date: Thu 10 Jun 2021
Where: Online
Date: Fri 13 Aug 2021
Where: Online
Date: Wed 20 Oct 2021
Where: Online
