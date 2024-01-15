Special Interest Group: Outsourcing

A group designed for senior leaders from across the industry to get together and discuss the fraud they’re experiencing in their contact centre, patterns and trends and fraud prevention measures. This is a safe environment to share themes, and obviously without any company or customer detail.

These round table events include presentations from industry experts sharing insight and research, member case studies and round table discussions.

As always, they provide you with the opportunity to share ideas and benchmark your own organisation against other member organisations.

Come join us.