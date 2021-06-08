If you’re a senior leader responsible for a contact centre operation in the Energy and Utilities sector and want the opportunity to share ideas in a safe environment, discuss your business challenges and also take the opportunity to network with your fellow industry leaders then, as a member of the CCMA, we invite you to join this Special Interest Group.

The CCMA have many years’ experience of hosting SIGs across different sectors, all of which have proved to be a valuable member benefit.

These roundtable events include presentations from industry experts sharing insight and research, member case studies and some great debates. We’ll be discussing all the topics that impact your operation and as a member, you drive the agenda.

This SIG is a chance to share your current experiences and challenges in your contact centres and we’ll be hearing how Teleperformance is using insights and data to improve their operation.