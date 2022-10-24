It’s never been more critical to create a welcoming culture that nurtures a diverse workplace. But what does this really mean to your business?

If you’re a leader responsible for a contact centre operation and want the opportunity to share ideas and best practice in a safe environment, discuss your business challenges and also take the opportunity to network with your fellow industry leaders then, as a member of the CCMA, we invite you to join this Special Interest Group.

These roundtable events include presentations from industry experts sharing insight and research, member case studies and some great debates. We’ll be discussing the areas of Diversity and Inclusion that impact your operation and as a member, you drive the agenda.

There’s never been a better time to understand what your industry colleagues are doing, so please do join us.