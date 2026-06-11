Our online Solution Spotlight days are full of short and impactful sessions, ideal for anyone in contact centre operations or IT who’s involved in choosing or working with contact centre technology.

You can register to watch these on demand events by entering your details below.

You don’t need to be a member of the CCMA to access these on demand events. However, as you would expect, we’re unable to accept registrations from those that work in organisations offering similar solutions, so please complete the form below to request access and a member of the team will be in touch.

One Journey Across Every Channel

Are you able to deliver a joined-up customer experience, regardless of channel, every time? See how a single customer interaction flows across channels and systems without breaking, eliminating disjointed journeys and siloed teams, in the Genesys Cloud CX platform.

Ensuring Compliance with 100% QA

This Solution Spotlight will demonstrate how evaluagent’s AutoQA platform solves this by evaluating up to 100% of interactions automatically, giving quality teams the coverage, consistency, and insight they need to protect standards without growing headcount.

Using Insights to Deliver Better Experiences

How do you improve customer experience while reducing costs and supporting your people? Discover how organisations use CallMiner to bring intelligence, automation and real‑time guidance together to help teams resolve issues faster, reduce effort and deliver more consistent, personalised experiences.

Registration form

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