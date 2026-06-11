Our online Solution Spotlight days are full of short and impactful sessions, ideal for anyone in contact centre operations or IT who’s involved in choosing or working with contact centre technology.

You can register to watch these on demand events by entering your details below.

You don’t need to be a member of the CCMA to access these on demand events. However, as you would expect, we’re unable to accept registrations from those that work in organisations offering similar solutions, so please complete the form below to request access and a member of the team will be in touch.