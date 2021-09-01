Social Media Customer Service: Tips, Tools and Best Practices

With more businesses operating online, social media is a critical tool for delivering great customer service.
This course will prepare you to serve customers on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, plus WhatsApp. You will learn how to find comments that have been posted publicly, understand how to triage and respond to them, in a consistent and efficient manner.
You will discover a range of useful tools to manage social media, along with relevant case studies and take away top tips from an industry leading social media practitioner.
Topics we’ll cover
- Tone of voice – sounding more human to reduce escalations and resolve complaints more effectively
- Why sounding ‘professional’ can be the wrong thing to do
- Communicating with your audience with empathy and respect
- Having more impact by writing less
- Saying ‘no’ nicely
- Content – what to say and what you don’t need to say
- Structure and formatting
- How people form an opinion of you from your comms – and how to stop them getting the wrong one
- Buzzword Bingo – getting rid of common phrases that don’t work
- Passive and active voice and how to use them
- Plain English and why it’s OK, but only just a start
- Writing to help customers understand – not make yourself look good
Format
3-hour online sessions, using Zoom.
About the trainer
Luan Wise
Marketing Consultant, Social Media Trainer
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Who is it for?
Contact Centre Managers, Team Managers, Team members and anyone who responds to complaints in a contact centre.
Why should you go?
To make your complaint responses more effective, reduce escalations and sound more human.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £299*
Non-members: £349*
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings