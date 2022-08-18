Creating great relationships is at the heart of effective selling.
This workshop will take a fresh look at the sales customer experience, as we discover how harnessing the ‘human element’ is key to sales success.
Course Description
A range of obstacles can prevent us from getting to, and closing, on those all-important sales.
Join us to explore how the ‘human element’ can make a difference to our sales relationships. We’ll find out how emotional intelligence can be used to make connections, gain trust, and maximise opportunities in our time together. When we are truly in service to our customers, we are listening to them to understand and anticipate their unique needs – and great sales are a natural outcome.
Learning outcomes
- Examine your current customer interactions and identify ways to maximise sales and service opportunities.
- Harness your emotional intelligence to increase empathy and rapport-building skills, creating more successful sales relationships.
- Apply a communication style that is tailored to each customer, creating a more proactive, flexible and successful selling environment.
- Increase awareness of your personal image and appreciate its influence on the sales process.
Benefits to your business
Outbound telesales – cold selling – has a bad reputation among consumers, which is why very few companies do that any more.
Fortunately there are other ways, these days, to achieve extra sales without hard selling people on the phone.
Customers who are satisfied will spend 140% more with a brand they love over their customer lifetime.
Course content
- Understanding the link between service excellence and our selling relationships
- Proactively identifying sales opportunities
- Harnessing our emotional intelligence to overcome our current barriers to sales
- Understanding communication styles and preferences
- Enhanced listening and effective questioning to establish and respond to customers’ explicit and implied needs
- Identifying the difference between the features and benefits of products and services
- Developing and projecting a positive image
- Positive positioning and effective objection handling
- Effective influencing and persuasion skills to create a positive sale
About the trainer
Helen Beaumont Manahan
Helen joined BPA Quality in 2013 after previous roles in teaching and operations. As EMEA Quality Solutions and CX Manager, she leverages her passion and expertise for all aspects of Quality and Customer Experience. Helen’s role requires the implementation of a range of complex quality programmes across the globe; training and sharing best practice, and helping organisations deliver excellence to their customers and staff.
What delegates say
“It was very open and I enjoyed Marks approach. He was very pleasant and gave us a lot of real-life examples to review and discuss.”
Enquiry Form
To request information about this course or book it please fill in the form or email info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
3-hour online session using Zoom.
Who is it for?
This course will be of benefit to contact centre professionals with the remit to create and encourage selling opportunities within their customer interactions – sales and service teams, and all customer-facing colleagues.
Why should you go?
Build your skills and confidence to increase sales through delivery of a high-quality experience, tailored to your customers’ needs
How much is it?
CCMA members: £299*
Non-members: £349*
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings