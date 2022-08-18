A range of obstacles can prevent us from getting to, and closing, on those all-important sales.

Join us to explore how the ‘human element’ can make a difference to our sales relationships. We’ll find out how emotional intelligence can be used to make connections, gain trust, and maximise opportunities in our time together. When we are truly in service to our customers, we are listening to them to understand and anticipate their unique needs – and great sales are a natural outcome.