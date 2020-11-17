RingCentral

Combining the best in UCaaS and telecommunications, RingCentral Contact Centre meets the needs of modern businesses to embrace a future-fit technology stack, enable remote working, and exceed skyrocketing customer expectations.

Functionalities such as real-time reporting, extensive workforce management, and AI-based sentiment analysis give businesses the tools they need to vastly improve their contact centre performance.

Skills-based omnichannel routing across voice and digital channels gives customers instant access to the best agent to meet their needs. Advanced call functionality, such as whisper, barge and monitor, allows supervisors to support and guide agents on calls from wherever they are.

Prebuilt integrations with leading CRM platforms such as Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics and ServiceNow, along with open APIs allowing you to build custom integrations, make workflows seamless and allow agents to focus on delivering excellent customer service.

Based in the cloud, RingCentral Contact Centre allows you to easily scale your staffing up or down as needed. Agents can work from nearly anywhere, and automatic failover capabilities allow you to continue running if your primary data centre goes down.

RingCentral Contact Centre offers three base packages to help simplify your choice according to your business need. Each can be tailored with optional features, such as speech recognition, customer integrations, workforce optimisation, and more.

