Overcoming customer service teams’ age-old hurdles

A significant shortcoming of traditional planning is its reliance on a limited range of purely quantitative metrics. Many organisations measure the quality of customer service delivery only by the number of calls agents handle or how quickly they answer calls. But this approach ignores crucial “human” metrics such as customer satisfaction and issue resolution rates.

Failure to track these important success indicators deprives contact centre teams of critical information that could help them make informed decisions about resource allocation, training, and coaching. Measuring a broader range of indicators can identify areas for improvement, enabling teams to adapt accordingly and ensure both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Similarly, some organisations measure success solely by how quickly issues are resolved, leaving out the arguably more important quality of the resolution. This approach can inadvertently encourage agents to rush through calls to meet more superficial performance measures in place, leading to incomplete or ineffective solutions that result in repeat contact and disgruntled customers.

Furthermore, traditional planning approaches typically prioritise short-term, top-down financial targets, which can lead to poor decisions that compromise service quality and the customer experience. For example, reducing staffing levels without risk-based capacity planning to meet specific financial goals may provide short-term savings, but it can lead to longer wait times, reduced customer satisfaction, higher absences, increased attrition, and a detrimental impact on the organisation’s reputation.

Overcoming these challenges requires customer service teams to consider a broader range of performance and satisfaction indicators rather than focusing solely on quantitative measures. Embracing an innovative and visionary approach with a dynamic way of planning— that can adjust to the ever-changing needs of customers and the organisation—is critical.