The best of both worlds. A terrific blend of the benefits of being in the office and working from home. The future of work.[i]

That’s what hybrid work was supposed to be. What it has actually turned out to be is a juggling act of multiple workplaces and no particular place to hang your hat. Working hybrid means constantly dealing with poor in-person office work conditions, frustrating commutes and a tax on workers’ mental health, among other concerns.[ii]

It’s simply exhausting.

Many people are finding hybrid work to be physically and emotionally draining; 80% feel more exhausted when compared to fully remote and find it more burdensome than full-time, office-based work.[iii] Meanwhile, over 40% of senior staff say they also struggle to manage workers remotely.[iv]

Hybrid work has reached a tipping point—no longer sustainable for either workers or their employers. If we continue this trajectory, business leaders risk disengaging, alienating, or even worse, losing employees.

So, where do we go from here?