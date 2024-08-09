Today’s customers are seamlessly combining digital and physical channels to shape their own shopping experiences. Studies show that 80% of people look up products online before making a direct purchase, and many also use their phones in-store to compare products and prices.

This hybrid shopping approach raises an important question: how does it impact the contact centre and in-store employees? And how are these teams adapting to meet the needs of well-informed customers who expect expert assistance? We explored these questions with contact centre leaders in the Retail sector at our recent Leadership Forum.

Download the Retail Leadership Series report below to explore the discussion in more detail.

About the Leadership Series

The Leadership Series is the documented output from CCMA’s Leadership Forum meetings. These meetings take place at the House of Lords and provide an exclusive opportunity for senior contact centre leaders to explore the key factors driving change in the industry and to consider how to continue to innovate for the benefit of the customer, colleagues and the business.


By completing this form you agree to the CCMA using your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Policy. We use your data to personalise and improve your experience on our digital platforms, send you relevant communications, provide products and services you request from us, and to carry out profiling and market research. You have the right to object, unsubscribe or be deleted from our database. Please contact info@ccma.org.uk.

What makes a high-performing contact centre leader? Read more to find out.

6 Competences in Top-Performing Contact Centre Leaders

What makes a high-performing contact centre leader? Read more to find out.

Read more »
Discover how Reed in Partnership improved NPS evaluation and response times by collaborating with Rant & Rave, solving issues of low feedback volume and long survey cycles.

Case Study: Improving CX Using Customer Engagement Software

Discover how Reed in Partnership improved NPS evaluation and response times by collaborating with Rant & Rave, solving issues of low feedback volume and long survey cycles.

Read more »
Discover the changing consumer behaviour and the impact it is having on the industry you can download the report now.

Consumer Approval of CX-Focused Automated Frontline Now Unstoppable, Says New Research

Discover the changing consumer behaviour and the impact it is having on the industry you can download the report now.

Read more »

Supported by

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »