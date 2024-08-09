Today’s customers are seamlessly combining digital and physical channels to shape their own shopping experiences. Studies show that 80% of people look up products online before making a direct purchase, and many also use their phones in-store to compare products and prices.

This hybrid shopping approach raises an important question: how does it impact the contact centre and in-store employees? And how are these teams adapting to meet the needs of well-informed customers who expect expert assistance? We explored these questions with contact centre leaders in the Retail sector at our recent Leadership Forum.

Download the Retail Leadership Series report below to explore the discussion in more detail.