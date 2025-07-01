This CCMA Leadership Report captures key insights from the recent Retail and Travel Leadership Forum, where senior leaders from across the retail and travel sectors came together to discuss their Voice of the Customer and data strategies.
Discover how contact centres in these key sectors are moving up the value chain by owning customer experience, leveraging data maturity and using AI to turn customer conversations into actionable insights. Learn how the Voice of the Customer is driving cross-functional collaboration and delivering measurable business impact.
Download now to read the full report.
About the Leadership Series
The Leadership Series is the documented output from CCMA’s Leadership Forum meetings. These meetings take place at the House of Lords and provide an exclusive opportunity for senior contact centre leaders to explore the key factors driving change in the industry and to consider how to continue to innovate for the benefit of the customer, colleagues and the business.