This CCMA Leadership Report captures key insights from the recent Retail and Travel Leadership Forum, where senior leaders from across the retail and travel sectors came together to discuss their Voice of the Customer and data strategies.

Discover how contact centres in these key sectors are moving up the value chain by owning customer experience, leveraging data maturity and using AI to turn customer conversations into actionable insights. Learn how the Voice of the Customer is driving cross-functional collaboration and delivering measurable business impact.

Download now to read the full report.

About the Leadership Series

The Leadership Series is the documented output from CCMA’s Leadership Forum meetings. These meetings take place at the House of Lords and provide an exclusive opportunity for senior contact centre leaders to explore the key factors driving change in the industry and to consider how to continue to innovate for the benefit of the customer, colleagues and the business.


By completing this form you agree to the CCMA using your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Policy. We use your data to personalise and improve your experience on our digital platforms, send you relevant communications, provide products and services you request from us, and to carry out profiling and market research. You have the right to object, unsubscribe or be deleted from our database. Please contact [email protected].

What are the key ingredients required to help your people progress?

From Front Line to Future Leader: What it Takes to Step Up

What are the key ingredients required to help your people progress?

Read more »
How does your contact centre stack up? Discover the insights that matter most.

Watch: How Do You Compare with CCMA Benchmark?

How does your contact centre stack up? Discover the insights that matter most.

Read more »
Download the Salary Guide 2025 to explore the latest salary data for the UK contact centre sector.

CCMA Benchmark: Salary Guide 2025

Download the Salary Guide 2025 to explore the latest salary data for the UK contact centre sector.

Read more »

Supported by

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »