Resource Planning for Team Leaders

Objective

To highlight the key areas of the planning process that Team Leaders and advisors influence, raising awareness of how their actions determine the planning outputs.

This virtual training course provides information and tools for delegates to educate advisors in your centre on the impact their behaviour has on the forecasting and scheduling outputs, including service levels and their shifts patterns.

Topics covered

Operational perspective on:

  • The cause of poor forecasts
  • The impact of not adhering to schedules and holiday allocations
  • The importance of using the correct aux/activity codes
  • The benefits to advisor of flexibility
  • What occupancy means to the advisors
  • The importance of working as a team to achieve the goal

Format

Three 2-hour online sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday with tutor support.

What delegates say

“The information was helpful and informative, as was the presentation and workbook. Really enjoyed the full session. The interaction was also great throughout.”

“I thought that Mike did an excellent job of keeping us all engaged, he ran at a great pace and also had the right tone and manner, he was also very open and honest ”

About the trainer

Christine Chapman is a seasoned resource planning trainer. Back in 1998 she was promoted at Nationwide Building Society to Resource Planning Manager supporting 450 colleagues in the contact centre. Since then she has gone on to deliver WFM best practice and training projects across the world.

Upcoming Dates

Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.

Book now »

Who is it for?

Team Leaders

Why should you go?

How much is it?

CCMA members: £449 + VAT additional places £399 + VAT

Non-members: £499 + VAT additional places £449 + VAT

