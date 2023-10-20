What is the future of remote and hybrid working for contact centres?

Many organisations have successfully adapted to the new opportunities that hybrid work brings and are embracing what this means for the future of their operations.

Some of the key considerations for those operating contact centres are:

Hybrid working isn’t going anywhere: In a report recently released by the McKinsey Global Institute ‘Empty spaces and hybrid places’, they note that office attendance in cities is down on average by Commercial in Confidence 2 thirty percent, with office workers going into the office around 3.5 days a week. While this varies by industry, those working in professional services, information and finance are, on average, spending the lowest amount of time in the office. Thus, resulting in an excess of traditional office spaces remaining empty. This is likely to drive a need for infrastructure to be designed more effectively to accommodate for the move towards hybrid working, including a mixture between individual and collaborative working and the adoption of new digital capabilities.

The hybrid workforce is here to stay within contact centres, and it will be up to business leaders to ensure that their agents remain engaged, motivated and supported. Technology and cloud-based systems are sure to play a key role in ensuring that agents can succeed and deliver on maintaining customer experience. Organisations looking to the future should take this new flexibility and agility as a means to drive positive organisational and operational transformation.