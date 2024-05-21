Why is burnout A Bad Thing?

Burnout is characterized by exhaustion, a reduced ability to perform the job, and a negative attitude towards the workplace. We’ve all probably experienced the symptoms of burnout at some point. Being pushed out of your comfort zone, having to work late to complete a task on time, or feeling competitive pressure are all part of personal growth and learning. But when feelings of stress become a constant companion at work, alarm bells should start to ring. Constant stress is not sustainable for individuals.

Burnout is also bad for customers. Burnout is a consequence of understaffing, which means long waiting times. Burned-out employees rush through their customer interactions as quickly as possible. They haven’t got time to build rapport or show empathy. Stressed employees make more mistakes and are less likely to spend extra time resolving customer problems on the first attempt.

The planning function suffers when burnout rears its ugly head. If employees are not officially given time to pause for breath, they will take it anyway, typically by extending their time in after-call work (ACW) or equivalent. That increases average handling time (AHT), invalidates the forecast, and creates a real-time management headache. Burned-out employees are more likely to go on break early and return late. That increases shrinkage and damages schedule adherence. Burned-out employees take more sick days, which further adds to shrinkage. If burnout persists, staff turnover will increase, which means a decrease in the population of fully skilled employees and more admin work.

Burnout is bad for the business bottom line, too. Dissatisfied customers don’t spend as much as satisfied customers, and they are less loyal. Stories about poor customer service spread across social media in no time. Employees suffering burnout are likely to express their dissatisfaction on relevant employer review platforms such as Glassdoor, making it harder to hire top talent in today’s competitive labor market.