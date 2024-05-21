To accompany the CCMA online seminar Managing Work-life Balance for Productivity Gains on 9th May 2024, injixo has produced a brand-new eBook Reducing Contact Centre Employee Burnout: The Ultimate Guide that takes a deep dive into some of the themes discussed in the online seminar. Here’s a synopsis.
What is burnout?
In its International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (International Classification of Diseases – ICD 11), the World Health Organization lists burnout as a “phenomenon in the workplace” which is “a syndrome resulting from chronic stress… that has not been successfully managed.”
It’s a big problem:
Why is burnout A Bad Thing?
Burnout is characterized by exhaustion, a reduced ability to perform the job, and a negative attitude towards the workplace. We’ve all probably experienced the symptoms of burnout at some point. Being pushed out of your comfort zone, having to work late to complete a task on time, or feeling competitive pressure are all part of personal growth and learning. But when feelings of stress become a constant companion at work, alarm bells should start to ring. Constant stress is not sustainable for individuals.
Burnout is also bad for customers. Burnout is a consequence of understaffing, which means long waiting times. Burned-out employees rush through their customer interactions as quickly as possible. They haven’t got time to build rapport or show empathy. Stressed employees make more mistakes and are less likely to spend extra time resolving customer problems on the first attempt.
The planning function suffers when burnout rears its ugly head. If employees are not officially given time to pause for breath, they will take it anyway, typically by extending their time in after-call work (ACW) or equivalent. That increases average handling time (AHT), invalidates the forecast, and creates a real-time management headache. Burned-out employees are more likely to go on break early and return late. That increases shrinkage and damages schedule adherence. Burned-out employees take more sick days, which further adds to shrinkage. If burnout persists, staff turnover will increase, which means a decrease in the population of fully skilled employees and more admin work.
Burnout is bad for the business bottom line, too. Dissatisfied customers don’t spend as much as satisfied customers, and they are less loyal. Stories about poor customer service spread across social media in no time. Employees suffering burnout are likely to express their dissatisfaction on relevant employer review platforms such as Glassdoor, making it harder to hire top talent in today’s competitive labor market.
“The cost of replacing a single contact center agent is anywhere from $5,000 to $7,500”
Source: Call Criteria
What can you do about burnout?
Burnout is a problem in all industries. And it’s a bigger problem in contact centers than almost any other industry sector. A common assumption is that burnout is simply a fact of life – it can’t be controlled or ‘fixed’. Let’s challenge that assumption and find answers to the following questions:
- What steps should leaders in every organization take to reduce burnout?
- What can you do to reduce burnout in your contact center?
- How can proper workforce management reduce burnout?
What steps should leaders in every organization take to reduce burnout?
Burnout doesn’t just affect managers. It affects anyone who experiences prolonged stress and overload at work. Therefore, employers and leaders have a significant responsibility to create a work environment that promotes the well-being of employees and prevents excessive stress and burnout. Achieving this goes far beyond a mere duty of care. It is a strategic management task that has the potential to benefit not only the employees but also the company itself.
Implementing flexible working models, careful workload management, and a supportive work environment are fundamental factors. Beyond that, fostering a positive corporate culture is crucial: a culture based on open communication, trust, appreciation, psychological safety, a sense of community, personal development, and the active involvement of your employees in decision-making processes.
What you can do to reduce burnout in your contact center?
Burnout in contact centers is sadly not uncommon. Unfortunately, the working environment in contact centers is almost a perfect recipe for creating employee stress. To some extent, it’s part of the job. But managers should be aware that they themselves have an influence on increasing or reducing this stress. The well-being of employees is not at odds with the company’s performance. If employees are unwell, this has a negative impact on the company’s bottom line.
Recognizing burnout symptoms, being empathetic to employees’ concerns, using professional WFM software, and reacting early are key to preventing burnout in call centers.
How can proper workforce management reduce burnout?
Effective management of occupancy rates is a vital tool for combating burnout in contact centers. Workforce management is not just about accurate forecasting, efficient scheduling, and agile intraday management. Good WFM is a key tool that helps you reduce burnout while achieving all your other goals. By delivering accurate forecasts and considerate, efficient schedules that align employees’ preferences and needs with customer demand and the need for business efficiency, good WFM helps sustain vital equilibrium between productivity and the well-being of staff.
Find out more
There’s much more guidance and actionable advice in the eBook Reducing Contact Centre Employee Burnout: The Ultimate Guide.
About the Speaker
Leigh Hopwood, CEO, CCMA
As CEO at the CCMA since 2020, Leigh is drawing on her 20+ years’ experience in supporting the contact centre industry, holding leadership positions in a variety of membership organisations and as a professional marketer. Her mission is to support the development of the contact centre industry, give it a voice in society and to improve its overall reputation.
Leigh has been an awards judge since 2006, industry speaker and host of CareerTalk, and she sits on the Profession and Business Services Council in the Department of Business and Trade (DBT) on behalf of the contact centre industry. She is an Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing and a Chartered Marketer.