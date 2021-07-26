Quality Assurance in the Contact Centre

This workshop, with its focus on practical implementation, explores the importance of QA and calibration and the influence it can and should have across the Contact Centre. Raising awareness of the Customer Experience and customer outcomes offers more appreciation of the role that continuous improvement plays in the quality process.
Benefits to your business
- Businesses that consistently make small marginal gains can experience large improvements in performance over time.
- Get an upskilled QA function who can deliver more value and insight back to the business.
- Effective QA provides an added layer of reassurance to mitigate compliance risk, essential in regulated industries.
- An effective Quality Framework is fundamental to delivery of a world-class experience for customers.
- When QA is valued and managed well, staff loyalty is increased and staff turnover decreased.
- Getting it right more often and first time round reduces costs and increases efficiencies.
- An effective QA Framework has a positive impact on your agent population’s speed to competence.
- QA provides improved identification of training needs and enhanced feedback.
Learning outcomes
By the end of the workshop you will be able to:
- Learn the fundamentals of best practice in quality monitoring and apply this back in the workplace.
- Gain a greater cross-industry perspective of quality.
- Consider the Human Element in quality monitoring and apply a holistic approach rather than a tick-box exercise.
- Develop awareness of the impact that we have on our customers.
- Describe the QA sphere of influence, and the notion of marginal gains.
- Identify how to set and deliver quality standards.
- Consider how the quality standards (scorecard) and calibration can be used as part of a cycle of continuous improvement.
Format
3-hour online sessions, using Zoom.
What delegates say
“The information was helpful and informative, as was the presentation and workbook. Really enjoyed the full session. The interaction was also great throughout.”
“I thought that Mike did an excellent job of keeping us all engaged, he ran at a great pace and also had the right tone and manner, he was also very open and honest ”
About the trainer
Helen joined BPA Quality in 2013 after previous roles in teaching and operations. As EMEA Quality Solutions and CX Manager, she leverages her passion and expertise for all aspects of Quality and Customer Experience. Helen’s role requires the implementation of a range of complex quality programmes across the globe; training and sharing best practice, and helping organisations deliver excellence to their customers and staff.
Workshop outline
- The sphere of influence
Understand the QA sphere of influence and our role within it.
- Identifying critical success factors for your organisation
Identify critical success factors for a robust Quality Framework and explore the role of quality in the context of your organisation.
- Understanding marginal gains
Introducing the notion of marginal gains and identifying how we can practically make small, incremental improvements that increase quality over time.
- What can and can’t be measured
What should we measure? Recognise that if we can’t measure it, we can’t manage it. Identify what are our criteria for success and how we can measure this objectively.
- Analysing call performance
Practical exercises that explore the contact centre scorecard against customer calls, analysing the quality of call performance.
- The calibration process
Introducing the calibration process and how this crucial activity can transform best practice and increase the ability to measure quality objectively. Conducting a practical calibration task to reinforce learning.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Who is it for?
This course is aimed at Team Leaders and Managers responsible for monitoring and measuring the customer journey and of interest to any employees involved in Quality Assurance process and activity.
Why should you go?
To explore the importance of QA and calibration and the influence it can and should have across the Contact Centre.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £299*
Non-members: £349*
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings