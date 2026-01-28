A hands-on introduction to QA: Learn how QA can turn feedback into positive impact, supporting your team, improving performance and achieving meaningful results.
Quality Assurance is often misunderstood. In some contact centres it becomes a compliance tool, in others a scoring exercise, and in many it is something agents fear rather than value. This workshop challenges those assumptions and reframes QA as a powerful enabler of trust, performance and learning across the contact centre.
Designed for anyone new to QA or moving into a QA-related role, this facilitated learning experience focuses on how people experience and think about quality, not just how it is measured. Delegates will explore what QA truly is, why it matters beyond scores, and how core QA principles remain consistent while flexing to suit both heavily regulated and lightly regulated environments. They will also examine the shift from evaluation to meaningful feedback and discover what good quality looks like in everyday practice.
By the end of the workshop, participants will leave with greater confidence in their role within QA, a clearer understanding of how they influence agent experience and performance, and practical ways to apply QA thinking that supports people, meets business needs and aligns with regulatory expectations without losing the human element.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Explain what Quality Assurance really is and why it matters for agents, customers and the wider business
- Identify the core components that make QA fair, consistent and trusted
- Understand how agents experience QA and what drives engagement or resistance
- Move confidently from evaluation to meaningful feedback conversations
- Recognise different QA approaches and when to use them, including how to apply principles across both regulated and non-regulated environments
- Understand the roles and responsibilities of colleagues involved in QA
- Describe what good quality looks like in practice, beyond a score
About the trainer
Faye Bailey
With 20+ years’ experience in customer service, quality management, training and coaching, Faye is passionate about helping people grow and creating impactful learning. A Level 5 Professional Coach, she is known for her supportive, engaging approach, helping individuals and teams build confidence, unlock potential, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. She has designed and delivered programmes from Customer Obsessed Service and Executive Complaint Handling to Neurodiversity and Sales Techniques. Faye brings energy, empathy, and a genuine belief that when people feel valued and supported, they do their best work, driving lasting success for colleagues and customers alike.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues.
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
Ideal for beginners in QA, team leaders, or anyone taking on QA responsibilities for the first time, looking to learn practical, people-focused approaches.
Why should you go?
Gain the confidence and practical skills to understand QA and turn it into positive impact in your contact centre.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members
