A hands-on introduction to QA: Learn how QA can turn feedback into positive impact, supporting your team, improving performance and achieving meaningful results.

Quality Assurance is often misunderstood. In some contact centres it becomes a compliance tool, in others a scoring exercise, and in many it is something agents fear rather than value. This workshop challenges those assumptions and reframes QA as a powerful enabler of trust, performance and learning across the contact centre.

Designed for anyone new to QA or moving into a QA-related role, this facilitated learning experience focuses on how people experience and think about quality, not just how it is measured. Delegates will explore what QA truly is, why it matters beyond scores, and how core QA principles remain consistent while flexing to suit both heavily regulated and lightly regulated environments. They will also examine the shift from evaluation to meaningful feedback and discover what good quality looks like in everyday practice.

By the end of the workshop, participants will leave with greater confidence in their role within QA, a clearer understanding of how they influence agent experience and performance, and practical ways to apply QA thinking that supports people, meets business needs and aligns with regulatory expectations without losing the human element.